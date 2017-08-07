BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals L.P production for Q2 averaged 37.3 MBoe/d, a 5% increase over prior quarter

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. reports second quarter 2017 results and declares increased cash distribution on common and subordinated units; raises full year 2017 production guidance

* Black Stone Minerals LP - production for q2 averaged 37.3 mboe/d, a 5% increase over prior quarter

* Black Stone Minerals LP - ‍black stone minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $87.2 million for q2 2017, increase of 55% from $56.2 million for q2 of 2016​

* Black Stone Minerals LP - production guidance for full year of 2017 is being increased by approximately 4% at midpoint of provided guidance ranges

* Black Stone Minerals LP - guidance range of lease bonus and other income for 2017 is being increased by $5 million

* Black Stone Minerals LP - updated guidance for 2017 that reflects positive operating trends including higher production

* Black Stone Minerals LP qtrly net income attributable to limited partners per common and subordinated unit $ 0.33