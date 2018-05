May 7 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals LP:

* REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY RESULTS AND DECLARES CASH DISTRIBUTION ON COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNITS

* BLACK STONE MINERALS - QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 42.4 MBOE/D, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT OVER Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MILLION VERSUS $124.6 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS $0.23 PER COMMON UNIT

* BOARD APPROVED REPLACEMENT CAPEX ESTIMATE OF $11 MILLION FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2018 TO MARCH 31, 2019