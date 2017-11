BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals Says To Acquire Mineral And Royalty Interests For $340 Mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals Lp:

* BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. ANNOUNCES $340 MILLION ACQUISITION OF MINERAL AND ROYALTY INTERESTS AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS

* BLACK STONE MINERALS - ‍ENTERED FARMOUT AGREEMENT THAT COVERS SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF CO‘S REMAINING WORKING INTERESTS IN SHELBY TROUGH AREA OF EAST TEXAS​

* BLACK STONE MINERALS- ‍ACQUISITION TO BE FUNDED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SERIES B CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS TO AFFILIATE OF CARLYLE GROUP​

* BLACK STONE MINERALS LP - ‍PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO PROVIDE AN UPDATED MULTI-YEAR OUTLOOK IN Q1 OF 2018​