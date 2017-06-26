FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving
June 26, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving

* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for purchase price of £95 million

* Blackbaud Inc - Blackbaud expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for aggregate purchase price of £95 million

* Blackbaud Inc - Closing of transaction is anticipated to occur at conclusion of a customary regulatory review in U.K.

* Says two companies have entered into definitive acquisition agreement which will undergo customary regulatory review in U.K.

* Blackbaud - ‍JustGiving staff expected to transition to Blackbaud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

