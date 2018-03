March 22 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY AND JAGUAR LAND ROVER SIGN COLLABORATIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* ‍ENTERED INTO MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE AND DEVELOP TECHNOLOGY FOR AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURER’S NEXT-GENERATION VEHICLES​

* ‍BLACKBERRY WILL LICENSE ITS QNX AND CERTICOM TECHNOLOGY TO JAGUAR LAND ROVER​

* ‍TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL​