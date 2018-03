March 15 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY AND JOHN CHEN AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

* BLACKBERRY LTD - AGREEMENT TO EXTEND CHEN’S LEADERSHIP OF BLACKBERRY THROUGH NOVEMBER 2023

* BLACKBERRY LTD - WILL BE NO CHANGE TO CHEN’S BASE SALARY, SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE, OR BENEFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: