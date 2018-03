March 19 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY AND MICROSOFT PARTNER TO EMPOWER THE MOBILE WORKFORCE

* BLACKBERRY - COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

* BLACKBERRY - PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO'S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT'S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS