BRIEF-BlackBerry Reports Record Software And Services Revenue In Q4 And Fiscal Year 2018

March 28 (Reuters) - BlackBerry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY REPORTS RECORD SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE IN FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE $239 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $216.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* ‍TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $2.4 BILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $239 MILLION VERSUS $297 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $233 MILLION VERSUS $286 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL NON-GAAP SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE OF $218 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL COMPANY SOFTWARE AND SERVICES BILLINGS GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE DOUBLE-DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2019​

* QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 76 PERCENT

* ‍NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE FOR FISCAL 2019​

* BLACKBERRY - SEES 2019 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE POSITIVE, BEFORE CONSIDERING IMPACT OF RESTRUCTURING AND LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S