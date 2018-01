Jan 8 (Reuters) - Blackboard Inc:

* BLACKBOARD - CREATING TWO NEW DIVISIONS, GLOBAL CLIENT OPERATIONS & SUCCESS, AND GLOBAL MARKETS

* BLACKBOARD - CFO LISA MAYR WILL BE LEAVING BLACKBOARD AT END OF JANUARY​

* BLACKBOARD - ‍STUART KUPINSKY WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO​