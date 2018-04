April 26 (Reuters) - Blackchain Solutions Inc:

* BLACKCHAIN SOLUTIONS - SIGNED LOI WITH DMG TO LICENSE DMG’S PROMETHEUS TECHNOLOGY FOR DEPLOYMENT AS PART OF BLACKCHAIN’S P2P LENDING PLATFORM

* BLACKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC - BLACKCHAIN WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR USE OF TECHNOLOGY FOR P2P LENDING

* BLACKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC - DMG WILL BE ENTITLED TO A ROYALTY ON COMMERCIAL REVENUES GENERATED BY BLACKCHAIN USING TECHNOLOGY