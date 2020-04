BRIEF-Blackham Resources Says FY Production And Cost Guidance Lowered

April 24 (Reuters) - Blackham Resources Ltd:

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES-FY PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE LOWERED TO ABOUT 66,000 OZ. AT AN AISC OF $1,875/OZ

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES - MARCH QUARTER GOLD PRODUCTION 12,950 OZ AT AISC A$2,287/OZ VERSUS 20,003 OZ AT A$1,527/OZ IN DEC QUARTER

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES-NO COVID-19 CASES ON SITE

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES-NO MATERIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO OPERATIONS TO DATE

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES - EXPECTS TURNAROUND IN PERFORMANCE, MARKED IMPROVEMENT IN PRODUCTION FOR REMAINING JUNE QUARTER

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES-INTENDS TO PERFORM SHARE CONSOLIDATION & CHANGE OF NAME IN JUNE 2020

* BLACKHAM RESOURCES - CASH & BULLION AT 31 MARCH $3.3 MILLION