May 1 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $203.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WITH SILVER LAKE AND P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS TO CLOSE MID-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)