Jan 29 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK PARTNERS WITH CASEY‘S GENERAL STORES TO ENABLE ‘CASH CUSTOMERS’ WITH AMAZON CASH

* BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC - ‍PARTNERED WITH CASEY‘S GENERAL STORES TO ENABLE RETAILER TO OFFER AMAZON CASH TO ITS SHOPPERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: