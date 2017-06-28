FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackline Safety qtrly loss per share $0.06
June 28, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Blackline Safety qtrly loss per share $0.06

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Blackline Safety Corp

* Qtrly total revenue of $2.52 million, a 30% increase over prior year's q2

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.06

* Blackline safety corp- during quarter, blackline incurred several initial production line and g7c manufacturing run costs that impacted product margin

* Blackline safety corp- expects to see a similar impact on product margin in q3 as blackline prepares for manufacturing of its new g7x product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

