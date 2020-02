BRIEF-Blackmores Ltd Says Downgrades Full-Year Profit Expectations

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd:

* DOWNGRADES FULL-YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS

* EXPECTED GROUP’S FIRST-HALF STATUTORY NPAT IS $18.3 MILLION WITH AN UNDERLYING NPAT OF $18 MILLION

* REVENUE IN SECOND-HALF IS EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT ACHIEVED IN FIRST-HALF,

* ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR NPAT WILL BE IN RANGE OF $17 MILLION TO $21 MILLION.

* GROUP’S TRANSITION TO MANUFACTURING HAS PUT PRESSURE ON SECOND-HALF RESULT

* ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO CONSERVE CASH FOR OPERATIONS.

* ANTICIPATING AT LEAST 2-3 MONTHS OF CHINA SALES AND SUPPLY CHALLENGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FIRST-HALF REVENUE OF $303 MILLION, UNDERLYING NPAT OF $18 MILLION