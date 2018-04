April 24 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $52 MILLION, UP 19.3 PERCENT

* NINE-MONTHS NET SALES OF $434 MILLION, UP 8.5 PERCENT

* “BOARD EXPECTS OUR CURRENT GROWTH TRAJECTORY WILL CONTINUE AND THAT WE WILL DELIVER GOOD PROFIT GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR”

* ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MILLION

* ACQUISITION TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCT 31, 2019 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY DEBT-FUNDED