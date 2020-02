Feb 25 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 46.90% TO $18.2 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $302.7 MILLION, DOWN 5.2%

* REVENUE IN H2 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT ACHIEVED IN H1

* CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE FY20 RESULT

* ANTICIPATE FY NPAT WILL BE IN RANGE OF $17 MILLION-$21 MILLION