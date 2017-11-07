FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackpearl expects 2018 capex of $60 mln-$65 mln
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Blackpearl expects 2018 capex of $60 mln-$65 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - ‍oil and gas production averaged 9,072 barrels of oil equivalent per day in q3 of 2017, a 17% decrease​

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - ‍plan for remainder of 2017 is unchanged from previous guidance update​

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - ‍capital spending in 2018 is expected to be between $60 million and $65 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
