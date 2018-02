BRIEF-BlackPearl Resources Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.02

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Blackpearl Resources Inc:

* BLACKPEARL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23 PERCENT TO C$43 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES - SOLD AN AVERAGE OF 10,600 BOE/DAY IN Q4 2017 COMPARED WITH 10,479 BOE/DAY IN Q4 2016

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES - SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING BETWEEN $80 AND $85 MILLION, AN INCREASE FROM ORIGINAL ESTIMATE OF BETWEEN $60 AND $65 MILLION

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES - AVERAGE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 11,000 AND 12,000 BOE/D.

* GUIDANCE FOR EXIT PRODUCTION LEVELS FOR 2018 OF 14,000 BOE/D ALSO REMAIN UNCHANGED