BRIEF-BlackPearl Resources reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.03

May 2 (Reuters) - BlackPearl Resources Inc:

* BLACKPEARL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER AVERAGED 9,927 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, A 6% DECREASE COMPARED TO Q4 2017 VOLUMES

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES - LOWER PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN Q1 DUE TO CO’S RESPONSE TO WIDER HEAVY OIL DIFFERENTIALS, TRANSPORTATION CONSTRAINTS DURING QUARTER

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC SAYS STILL PLANNING TO SPEND BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $85 MILLION ON CAPITAL PROJECTS FOR THE YEAR.

* BLACKPEARL RESOURCES INC SAYS STILL ANTICIPATE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 11,000 AND 12,000 BOE/D IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: