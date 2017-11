Nov 7 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* Blackrock Inc - ‍board of trustees of iShares trust has authorized a share split for ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF​

* Blackrock Inc - ‍board has approved a 3-for-1 split for fund for shareholders of record as of close of business on November 28​