BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment - Entered Third Amendment To Second Amended And Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement​

March 15 (Reuters) - Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT - ‍ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT - AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BLACKROCK - AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MILLION PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS​' SALE PROCEEDS