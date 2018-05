May 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Capital Investment Corp :

* BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.16 PER SHARE

* BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT - NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE DECLINED 2.3% OR $0.18 PER SHARE TO $7.65 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS