BRIEF-Blackrock CEO Fink says we now manage close to $6 trillion - CNBC ‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc
* BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink says U.S. stocks deserve their higher premium - CNBC
* BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says under investing for retirement is a serious problem in the U.S. - CNBC
* BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says a flattened yield curve wouldn’t be good for stocks - CNBC
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink says we now manage close to $6 trillion - CNBC
* BlackRock CEO Fink says defined contribution money overweighted in bonds - CNBC
* BlackRock CEO Fink says active management will continue outperformance- CNBC
* BlackRock CEO Fink says “we need tax reform and need to modernize it” - CNBC Further company coverage: