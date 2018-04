April 12 (Reuters) -

* BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS VOLATILITY DID CHANGE THE WHOLE DIMENSION OF THE MARKET, SO WE DID SEE A SLOW DOWN IN BUSINESS IN FEBRUARY - CNBC

* BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK, ON TRADE WARS, SAYS CHINESE WILLING TO HAVE CONVERSATION WITH THE U.S. - CNBC

* BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS CO ALSO SAW SLOW DOWN IN BUSINESS IN MARCH DUE TO MARKET VOLATILITY - CNBC