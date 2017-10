Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* BlackRock CEO larry fink says investors to only expect a 4 percent investment return with a balanced portfolio - CNBC

* BlackRock CEO larry fink says the global economy is starting to see acceleration - CNBC

* BlackRock CEO larry fink says “we are in an upswing economy” - CNBC

* Blackrock ceo larry fink says much of market rally based on global growth - CNBC

* Blackrock ceo larry fink says lack of retirement savings a "big problem" - CNBC