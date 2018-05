May 9 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK INC - ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH ACORNS

* BLACKROCK INC - CO, ACORNS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT THROUGH WHICH THEY WILL PURSUE NEW TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED TOOLS FOR ACORNS’ USERS

* BLACKROCK INC - AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)