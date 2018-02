Feb 16 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* BLACKROCK INC HAS LIFTED STAKE TO 5.58 PERCENT ON FEB 13

* RICHTER SHARES FELL HEAVILY OVER PAST WEEKS ON RESTRICTIONS OF KEY MEDICINE ESMYA

* RICHTER SHARES TRADE 2.25 PCT HIGHER AT 1234 GMT, OUTPERFORM BLUE-CHIP BUDAPEST INDEX Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)