BRIEF-Blackrock Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $14.07

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* BLACKROCK REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 DILUTED EPS OF $30.23, OR $22.60 AS ADJUSTED

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $14.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,469 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS $2,890 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.24

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $1,492 MILLION VERSUS. $1,232 MILLION LAST YEAR

* 59% INCREASE IN FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS REFLECTS NET TAX BENEFIT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT QUARTER-END WERE $ 6.29 TRILLION VERSUS $5.98 TRILLION AT Q3-END

* AT QUARTER END, CASH MANAGEMENT AUM INCREASED 6% FROM THE PRIOR QUARTER TO $449.9 BILLION‍​

* QTRLY ISHARES ETFS LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS OF $54.8 BILLION

* GAAP NET INCOME FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 REFLECTS $1.2 BILLION OF NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S