Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange Filing:

* SHOWS BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA LTD DECREASES TO 4.88% FROM 5.18% ON OCT 27 - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2HOxUrl Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)