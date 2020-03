BRIEF-Blackrock Investment Institute Says Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Expect Economic Expansion To Remain Intact, Albeit On Lower Track

March 2 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute:

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS SEE SPREADING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK & RELATED CONTAINMENT MEASURES CAUSING DOWNSHIFT IN 2020 GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS SHIFT MODERATE PRO-RISK STANCE TO NEUTRAL POSITION DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, IMPACT

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS AMIDST CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EXPECT ECONOMIC EXPANSION TO REMAIN INTACT, ALBEIT ON LOWER TRACK Source text : (bit.ly/3cmPVaM)