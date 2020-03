March 16 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute:

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT MEASURES ARE SET TO DELIVER A SHARP AND DEEP ECONOMIC SHOCK

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS DECISIVE & COORDINATED POLICY RESPONSE SHOULD PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SHOCK FROM SPARKING A 2008-STYLE CRISIS Source text: (bit.ly/2Wf4zeF)