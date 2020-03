BRIEF-Blackrock Investment Institute Says See Coronavirus Outbreak & Containment Measures Causing Near-Term Disruption To Global Economic Activity

March 9 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute:

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS SEE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK & CONTAINMENT MEASURES CAUSING NEAR-TERM DISRUPTION TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE - EXPECT RECOVERY IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ONCE DISRUPTIONS DISSIPATE, BUT DEPTH, DURATION OF TROUGH ARE HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE - FED MAY CUT POLICY RATE AGAIN LATER IN MARCH, BUT AT THIS STAGE WE DO NOT EXPECT RENEWED EXPANSION OF BALANCE SHEET Source text: (bit.ly/3aIfscG)