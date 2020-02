BRIEF-Blackrock Investment Institute Sees Greater Uncertainty About China’s Economic Outlook Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackrock Investment Institute:

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS FOR NOW RETAIN MODERATE PRO-RISK STANCE OVER NEXT 6-12 MONTHS, WITH EYE ON RISING UNCERTAINTIES IN MARKET OUTLOOK

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SEES CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DELAYING, BUT NOT DERAILING GLOBAL GROWTH UPTICK WE HAVE BEEN EXPECTING TO TAKE ROOT IN 2020

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS LACK OF A CLEAR LEADING U.S. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE UNDERSCORES RISING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SAYS LIKELY TO SEE RENEWED WEAKNESS IN GLOBAL MANUFACTURING DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS’ IMPACT

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE SEES GREATER UNCERTAINTY ABOUT CHINA’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE - THERE MAY BE MISALIGNMENT IN MARKET’S ASSESSMENT OF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT & SHORTER-TERM RISKS AROUND GEOGRAPHIC SPREAD Source text : (bit.ly/37WrRrT)