BRIEF-BlackRock Investment Institute sees U.S. dollar gaining on euro
October 2, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-BlackRock Investment Institute sees U.S. dollar gaining on euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock Inc Investment Institute says it sees ‘modestly’ higher yields ahead, fueled further if U.S. tax cuts pass

* BlackRock Investment Institute says it expects greater yield increases in U.S. than in Eurozone

* Blackrock Investment Institute says it sees U.S. dollar strengthening ‘gradually’ over euro

* Blackrock investment institute says it prefers inflation-protected bonds over traditional debt Source text: bit.ly/1SsnXJT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)

