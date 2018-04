BRIEF-Blackrock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS Of $6.68, Or $6.70 As Adjusted

April 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $6.68, OR $6.70 AS ADJUSTED

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR

* QTRLY ISHARES ETFS LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS OF $34.6 BLN

* QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MILLION

* AT QTR-END, CASH MANAGEMENT AUM INCREASED 1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO $454.8 BLN

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MILLION VERSUS. $3,092 MILLION

* AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR

* FIXED INCOME AND COMMODITY ISHARES GENERATED $3.2 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION OF NET INFLOWS, RESPECTIVELY IN QUARTER

* ANNOUNCES 15% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $2.88 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.40 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BLACKROCK SAYS INVESTORS EXPERIENCED A SPIKE IN MARKET VOLATILITY DURING QUARTER, DRIVEN BY CONCERNS OVER GLOBAL TRADE POLICIES

* IN QUARTER, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES

* BLACKROCK SAYS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF BOTH LARGE INFLOWS AND LARGE OUTFLOWS FROM INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS IN Q1

* ANNOUNCES $335 MILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES

* IN QTR, TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL NET INFLOWS WERE $3 BLN, BUT REFLECTED ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES

* BLACKROCK SAYS ACTIVE NET OUTFLOWS FROM MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIES IN QTR WERE PRIMARILY RELATED TO LOSS OF A SINGLE CLIENT FROM M&A ACTIVITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: