April 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK SAYS ON APRIL 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO ITS FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* THE AMENDMENT NO. 7 EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2uZoq5J] Further company coverage: