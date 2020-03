March 10 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Spokesman:

* BLACKROCK SPOKESMAN - AN EMPLOYEE IN AN OFFICE IN NEW YORK INFORMED US LAST NIGHT THAT THEY HAD BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

* BLACKROCK SPOKESMAN - COLLEAGUES WHO MAY HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH EMPLOYEE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 HAVE BEEN ASKED TO WORK FROM HOME FOR 14 DAYS