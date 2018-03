BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Rosenberg Says See Short-Term U.S. Debt Offering Relatively Compelling Income, With Limited Downside Risk

March 21 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Rosenberg:

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFF ROSENBERG SAYS SEE SHORT-TERM U.S. DEBT OFFERING RELATIVELY COMPELLING INCOME, WITH LIMITED DOWNSIDE RISK

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MARKETS COULD PRICE IN 1 ADDITIONAL QTRLY HIKE AFTER THE FED MEETING, BUT SEE A MORE RAPID PACE AS UNLIKELY

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS LIKE FLOATING RATE & INFLATION-LINKED SECURITIES AS BUFFERS AGAINST RISING RATES & INFLATION

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011

* BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG SAYS MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE GENERALLY MAINTAINED “DEFENSIVE POSTURE” ON DURATION AS FED NORMALIZES POLICY

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YEAR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE ANOTHER HUNTING GROUND FOR SHORT-END OPPORTUNITIES

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT Further company coverage: