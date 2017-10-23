FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock strategist says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral
October 23, 2017 / 10:41 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Blackrock strategist says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill:

* Says “we are downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral given our outlook for less upside and more downside potential”

* Says downgrading U.S. Credit to neutral from overweight as its outlook has become “less compelling” lately

* Says U.S. Equities offer better risk-reward profile versus credit due to potential for greater upside in returns, more balanced downside risks‍​

* ‍Says within credit, prefer up-in-quality exposures and favor U.S. Over Europe‍​ Further company coverage:

