April 23 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “WE SEE TAX CUTS AND A HEALTHY CONSUMER SUPPORTING U.S. EARNINGS THIS WEEK”

* BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY

* BLACKROCK'S TURNILL - SEE MORE "NORMAL" MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS