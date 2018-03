March 19 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* BLACKROCK’S STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “RISING TRADE RISKS DO NOT SHAKE THE STRONG CASE FOR EMERGING MARKET (EM) EQUITIES”

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS INDIA’S “REFORM-DRIVEN, SELF-SUSTAINING GROWTH IS A CASE IN POINT” TO SUPPORT STRONG CASE FOR EM EQUITIES

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER

* BLACKROCK'S TURNILL, ON EM EQUITIES, SAYS "WE SEE ROOM FOR MORE GAINS AS INVESTORS FLOCK BACK AFTER YEARS OF EM UNDER-ALLOCATION"