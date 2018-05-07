BRIEF-Blackrock To Sell Minority Interest In DSP Blackrock To DSP Group

May 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP

* CURRENTLY HAS 40 PERCENT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA Source text - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) ("BlackRock") and The DSP Group have agreed terms for BlackRock to sell its minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group. BlackRock currently has a 40% stake in the joint venture, which manages and markets a range of co-branded mutual funds in India. The sale is expected to complete, subject to regulatory approval, once naming transfers and investment scheme unitholder communications are finalised.