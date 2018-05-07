FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 7, 2018 / 12:15 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Blackrock To Sell Minority Interest In DSP Blackrock To DSP Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc:

* BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP

* CURRENTLY HAS 40 PERCENT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA Source text - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) (“BlackRock”) and The DSP Group have agreed terms for BlackRock to sell its minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group. BlackRock currently has a 40% stake in the joint venture, which manages and markets a range of co-branded mutual funds in India. The sale is expected to complete, subject to regulatory approval, once naming transfers and investment scheme unitholder communications are finalised. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.