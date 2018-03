BRIEF-Blackrock’S Chief Investment Officer Of Global Fixed Income, Rick Rieder Says Market Rightly Assumed 3 To 4 Rate Hikes This Year

March 21 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc:

* BLACKROCK’S CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME, RICK RIEDER SAYS MARKET RIGHTLY ASSUMED 3 TO 4 RATE HIKES THIS YEAR

* BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR

* BLACKROCK’S RIEDER - FED’S COMMUNICATION GAVE CONFIRMATION IT WOULD TAKE QUITE A LOT TO MOVE THE CENTRAL BANK FROM A THREE RATE HIKE PATH FOR 2018

* BLACKROCK’S RIEDER - LIKELY TO SEE SOMETHING CLOSER TO THREE HIKES IN 2019 AS WELL, AND MAYBE A COUPLE INCREMENTAL HIKES IN 2020

* BLACKROCK'S RIEDER - "THE NEW FED CHAIR AND COMMITTEE ARE PROPERLY REACTING TO A GROWING AND MODERATELY INFLATING ECONOMY"