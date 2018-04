BRIEF-Blackrock's Moore Says Traditional High Dividend Stocks Could Do More Harm Than Good In Environment Of Higher Rates & Inflation

April 12 (Reuters) - Blackrock Chief Equity Strategist Kate Moore:

* BLACKROCK CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST KATE MOORE SAYS “TRADITIONAL HIGH-DIVIDEND STOCKS COULD DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF HIGHER RATES & INFLATION”

* BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS WHEN YIELDS ARE INCREASING FASTER THAN INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, CYCLICAL RATE-SENSITIVE SECTORS CAN LEAD

* BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”

* BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS INVESTORS MAY BE TEMPTED TO ADD TO BOND PROXIES, RELATED DEFENSIVE STOCKS AS PREMIUM VALUATIONS TO REST OF MARKET HAVE LESSENED

* BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “SEE A LOW-VOLATILITY REGIME WITH ROOM TO GO IN 2018”

* BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “WE SEE SHORT-TERM BONDS AS AN INCREASINGLY COMPELLING ALTERNATIVE TO “STABLE” DIVIDEND STOCKS”

* BELIEVE INVESTORS "WELL SERVED" BY ALLOCATION TO QUALITY COS WITH ABILITY TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYOUTS, GENERATE REVS THAT CAN OUTRUN INFLATION