BRIEF-BlackRock's Richard Turnill Sees Room For Equity Inflows In Emerging Markets To Ramp Up In Coming Months

May 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock Strategist Richard Turnill:

* BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES

* BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT, COULD DAMPEN M&A, BECOME A STUMBLING BLOCK FOR MARKETS

* BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “WE ARE MORE CAUTIOUS ON EMERGING MARKET DEBT”

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WOBBLE ACROSS EM ASSETS DUE TO TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS & GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM FOR ASSET CLASS

* BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “WE PREFER DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EM BONDS OF COUNTRIES WITH LITTLE NEED TO RAISE FUNDS”

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL - SEES ROOM FOR EQUITY INFLOWS IN EM TO RAMP UP IN COMING MONTHS

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS TECHNOLOGICAL DOMINANCE IS LIKELY TO BE AT CENTER OF NEW ERA OF INTENSIFYING COMPETITION BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA

* BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “WE ALSO SEE LIMITED SCOPE FOR A FULL-BLOWN TRADE WAR”

* BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS SEE THE U.S. DOLLAR’S UPSIDE CAPPED AS MAJOR NON-U.S. CENTRAL BANKS PREPARE TO WIND BACK POLICY SUPPORT

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WINDFALL FROM HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES HELPED MANY EM COUNTRIES BOLSTER THEIR CURRENT ACCOUNTS

* BLACKROCK'S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS "WE LIKE EMERGING ASIA AND BRAZIL" Source text: (bit.ly/1SsnXJT)