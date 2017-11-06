FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill says we see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead‍​
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 6, 2017 / 6:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill says we see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock’s strategist Richard Turnill says we see a modestly higher U.S. dollar ahead‍​

* Blackrock’s Turnill says see stronger U.S. dollar as Fed normalizes ahead of its developed market peers & U.S. economic growth shows upside potential‍​‍​

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says commodities have rallied, emerging market equities outperformed developed market counterparts over past month despite stronger usd​

* Blackrock’s Turnill says “believe a modestly higher usd ahead supports the case for favoring eurozone and Japanese equities”

* Blackrock’s Turnill says “within currencies, we favor the usd to the Euro and Yen amid monetary policy divergence”

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says see EM equities able to withstand a modestly higher USD amid improving economic conditions, earnings growth, investor sentiment​

* ‍Blackrock’s Turnill says we see a stronger usd versus the euro and yen supporting equities in the Eurozone and Japan

* ‍Blackrock's Turnill says deficit-financed tax cuts could boost U.S. treasury issuance & growth, leading to higher interest rates, rapid dollar rise​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2ya68M8] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.