BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill bullish on European, Japanese, emerging markets stocks

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:

* “We like stocks in Europe, Japan and emerging markets” due to surging corporate earnings, sustained global growth

* Says we see a brighter outlook for equity performance outside the U.S. over the next few quarters ‍​

* U.S. Treasury yield curve has hit flattest levels in a decade on more short-term bond supply, higher expectations of Fed rate hike

* Tech has been standout in showing it can top expectations, posting biggest beats among sectors across U.S., Europe, Asia in latest quarter

* Expect data to confirm view that U.S. core inflation is picking up, keeping Fed on track to lift rates in december

* Says financials have made up about 20 percent of global earnings growth this year – a share we see rising in 2018 as bond yields rise‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage: