FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackRock’s Turnill says BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2017 / 4:40 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-BlackRock’s Turnill says BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s Richard Turnill:

* BlackRock’s richard turnill - BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down, suggesting 12-month consensus estimates for UK GDP to move slightly lower‍​

* BlackRock’s Turnill​ - we hold a cautious view on UK duration in the near term, with the BOE likely to raise rates this week

* BlackRock’s Turnill says the central bank’s next moves are less clear and may leave UK gilts taking their cues from global bond markets​

* BlackRock’s Turnill - see the pound supported in short term but risks skewed to downside as it acts as barometer of brexit anxieties over medium term‍ ​

* BlackRock’s Turnill says favor UK and eurozone companies geared to sustained growth in the global economy ​

* BlackRock's Turnill says we see risks to domestically exposed companies in the UK equity market​ Source text :(bit.ly/1SsnXJT) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.