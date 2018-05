May 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s Richard Turnill Says:

* BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, RICHARD TURNILL SAYS “FEARS OF PEAKING EARNINGS ARE OVERDONE”

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS U.S. HAS HEALTHIEST RATIO OF EARNINGS UPGRADES TO DOWNGRADES GLOBALLY, ECONOMIC DATA LOOK SOLID & CONSISTENT WITH EXPANSION

* BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES

* BLACKROCK'S TURNILL SAYS WITHIN THE U.S., PREFER HIGH-MARGIN SECTORS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, SUCH AS TECHNOLOGY, OVER LOW-GROWTH DEFENSIVES